Local Business Recognized for Service to Performers During Mayor’s Arts Awards

ROCK SPRINGS — A local business that has woven itself into the local music and performing arts scene was recognized with a Mayor’s Arts Award Thursday evening.

Operating for 30 years is a feat for any business, large or small and the Pickin’ Palace is set to celebrate that milestone later this summer. The business received a Mayor’s Arts Award for being a cornerstone of Sweetwater County’s music scene, as well as its willingness to help with local performances and community events.

“It feels really great that we’ve been able to hang on for so long,” Todd Jensen, Pickin’ Palace’s co-owner told SweetwaterNOW.

Todd Jensen, co-owner of the Pickin’ Palace, speaks to residents at the Mayor’s Arts Awards reception Thursday. SweetwaterNOW photo by David Martin.

Todd said his father Dave Jensen started the business in 1995, wanting to establish something better at providing service to area musicians for a fair and reasonable price. Dave, who has played locally for decades, wanted to help the local musicians and bands. Todd said that desire has grown their business to offer many performance and music-related services, including music lessons, repairs, and sound engineering. The Jensens have provided sound engineering services to events like the National High School Finals Rodeo and International Day in Rock Springs.

While Todd admits competing with the internet has been a long-running challenge Pickin’ Palace has faced, he said the strong support the business has had from the community, local bands, schools, and theater groups is humbling, saying it feels good to be able to help people out.

“We’ve made a lot of friends – it’s been a great run,” Todd said.

Looking towards the future, Todd said the Pickin’ Palace will continue another 20-30 years until he’s ready to retire, saying he wants to continue serving the community and help with any of the musical needs people come in with.