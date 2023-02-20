Local Businesses Report Receiving Counterfeit $100 Bills

Local Businesses Report Receiving Counterfeit $100 Bills

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) is continuing to investigate multiple calls it received Friday regarding businesses receiving counterfeit $100 bills.

“The suspects are using the bills to purchase goods at various local businesses,” the RSPD press release says.

The suspects have been described as a Hispanic male and female. The RSPD is encouraging businesses to use caution when accepting larger bills.

If you have any information on the identity of the suspects or you believe you have received counterfeit bills, please call RSPD at 307-352-1575 and reference call R23-03223.

