Local Click it or Ticket Effort Leads to Arrests, Citations

SWEETWATER COUNTY — As part of a county-wide, multi-agency Click it or Ticket enforcement effort over Memorial weekend, Sweetwater County law enforcement stopped 192 vehicles, issued seven citations for seatbelt violations, arrested three impaired drivers, and arrested three for controlled substance violations.

While the focus was on buckling up, law enforcement also issued 45 speeding citations and issued 161 warnings for traffic violations. There were no fatal crashes reported in Sweetwater county during the operation.

Sweetwater County law enforcement agencies are conducting county-wide, multi-agency, traffic enforcement efforts in 2020. The Memorial weekend operation was the fourth of six planned operations, and next up will be Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, over the 4th of July weekend.

The purpose of the operations is to reduce fatal crashes in Sweetwater County through the enforcement of impaired driving and seatbelt laws. Focused enforcement efforts will be surrounded by a media campaign that will stress law enforcement’s zero-tolerance stance on impaired driving and commitment to seatbelt enforcement.

Along with this enhanced enforcement effort, the Wyoming Highway Patrol is urging drivers to help keep Wyoming’s roadways safe by calling the Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately (REDDI) hotline number at 1-800-442-9090 to report suspected drunk drivers. Callers should be prepared to provide the dispatcher with a description of the vehicle, its location, and the direction of travel.