Local Company Hiring for Experienced Controller

A fast growing company in Sweetwater County is looking to fill the position of Controller.
Qualifications
-
A degree in accounting or business management with 5 years experience.
-
Proficiency using QuickBooks.
-
Familiarity with other types of accounting software.
Job Duties
- AP
- AR
- Sales Tax Reporting
- Payroll Functions
- Other Duties as Assigned with Flexible Hours.
*Partial work from home is an optional.
Pay Range
- Pay range is $50K to $80K per year depending on experience.
Benefits
The position is eligible for:
- Health Care
- Retirement Match
- Sick and Holiday Pay
- Paid Vacation
