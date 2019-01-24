Local Company Hiring for Experienced Controller

By
Lindsay Malicoate
-
62
Views

A fast growing company in Sweetwater County is looking to fill the position of Controller.

Qualifications

 

  • A degree in accounting or business management with 5 years experience.

  • Proficiency using QuickBooks.

  • Familiarity with other types of accounting software.

Job Duties

  • AP
  • AR
  • Sales Tax Reporting
  • Payroll Functions
  • Other Duties as Assigned with Flexible Hours.

*Partial work from home is an optional.

Pay Range

  • Pay range is $50K to $80K per year depending on experience.

Benefits

The position is eligible for:

  • Health Care
  • Retirement Match
  • Sick and Holiday Pay
  • Paid Vacation

To Apply

 Email Resumes to: h6790247@gmail.com

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR