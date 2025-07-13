Local Cowboys, Cowgirls Set to Represent Wyoming as NHSFR Returns to Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS — The National High School Finals Rodeo (NHSFR) returns to Rock Springs this week, and some of Wyoming’s top rodeo athletes from Sweetwater, Sublette counties, and Bridger Valley will be competing on their home turf after earning top-four state finishes this spring.

The weeklong event kicks off Sunday, July 13, at the Sweetwater Events Complex and concludes Saturday, July 19, with the championship short go.

Rock Springs sharpshooter Isaac Frandsen will represent Wyoming in two rifle events. He comes in as the top-ranked light rifle shooter and also earned a berth in trap shooting after finishing second overall in the state standings.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Green River’s Teague Goodman qualified in steer wrestling. Goodman’s consistency through the year kept him in fourth place overall for the season to clinch his Nationals bid.

Lyman’s Brix Hooten also excelled in shooting sports this year. He heads to Nationals as Wyoming’s top trap shooter following a consistent season and a fourth-place state meet finish.

Boulder’s Kloe Nichols has a chance to build on a stellar barrel racing season. Nichols claimed Wyoming’s state championship in the event, earning 241.50 points over the season. At the Wyoming State Finals in Buffalo last month, Nichols ran a 17.313 in the short go to secure the state’s No. 1 spot heading into Nationals.

Big Piney’s Kaleb Miller will be one of Wyoming’s busiest competitors, qualifying in two events. Miller finished the season first in reined cow horse after a strong performance at state. He also secured third in boys’ cutting for a second qualification to Nationals.

The Espenscheid cousins of Big Piney headline Wyoming’s team roping contingent. Cael and Hays Espenscheid wrapped up the season atop the state standings with 219 points as a team. Cael also qualified in tie down calf roping with a third-place state finish. Hays was just outside with a fifth-place finish.

Joining them in team roping and rounding out the local talent are Big Piney’s Jace Bowles and his partner Jackson Phillips of Moorcroft, who held onto fourth place in the state standings.

Performances at the NHSFR begin each day at 9 a.m. and 7 p.m., with morning and evening rounds throughout the week leading up to Saturday’s short go.

Locals can follow Nichols, Miller, the Espenscheids, Bowles, Frandsen, Hooten, and Goodman all week as they take on the best high school rodeo competitors in the world.

Check out some photos below of some of the first contestants to show up at the Sweetwater Events Complex on Thursday.