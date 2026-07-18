Local Cowboys Ready for NHSFR

LINCOLN, Neb. — The National High School Finals Rodeo gets underway Sunday in Lincoln, Nebraska, and several athletes from southwest Wyoming will represent the Cowboy State after finishing among the top four in their respective events during the Wyoming High School Rodeo Association season.

The 78th annual NHSFR runs from July 19-25 and features more than 1,700 contestants from across the United States, Canada, Mexico and Australia. Wyoming is sending over 50 competitors to the national stage, including several local cowboys and cowgirls from Sweetwater County, Bridger Valley and Sublette County.

Green River’s Teague Goodman punched his ticket to nationals after finishing second in Wyoming in steer wrestling. Goodman will compete Tuesday morning in the first go-round before returning Thursday evening for his second run.

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Fellow Green River competitor Cooper Brownlee qualified in trap shooting after placing fourth in Wyoming during the regular season. Brownlee will also compete in light rifle despite finishing fifth in the state standings. According to the Wyoming High School Rodeo Association, Laramie’s Kayden Hemsher will not compete at nationals, allowing Brownlee to move into the qualifying field as an alternate.

In Bridger Valley, Stone Hooten enters nationals as Wyoming’s state champion in trap shooting after finishing first in the event during the regular season. Memphis Erdman also claimed a Wyoming state title in light rifle and will represent the Cowboy State in Nebraska.

The shooting sports will take place later in the week at the NHSFR. Light rifle competition is scheduled for Tuesday, July 21, with the championship short go set for Wednesday, July 22, at 1:30 p.m. Trap shooting will be held Thursday, July 23, with the short go beginning Friday, July 24, at 8 a.m.

Sublette County will be well represented at the NHSFR as well. Big Piney’s Jace Bowles qualified for nationals in tie-down calf roping after finishing fourth in Wyoming. Bowles secured the final qualifying spot by just half a point over the fifth-place competitor in the season standings.

Big Piney’s Hays Espenscheid and his team roping partner Tanner Griemsman of Worland enter nationals after dominating Wyoming’s team roping standings. The duo accumulated 284 season points to finish first in the state, nearly 100 points ahead of the second-place team, which finished with 186.

One of Wyoming’s biggest stars returns to the national stage this year in Yoder’s Hadley Thompson. The reigning NHSFR all-around cowgirl champion won national titles in both breakaway roping and goat tying during last year’s finals in Rock Springs. Thompson qualified for nationals in three events this season, including breakaway roping, goat tying and pole bending.

Wyoming finished 11th in the team standings at last year’s NHSFR. The state’s girls team placed sixth overall, while the boys finished 25th.

Competition begins Sunday and includes 12 rodeo performances spread throughout the week. Contestants compete in two go-rounds, with the top 20 competitors in each event advancing to Saturday night’s championship short go.