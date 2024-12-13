Local Democratic Party Chair Announces Bid for DNC Role

ROCK SPRINGS – The chairman of the Wyoming Democratic Party announced he is seeking election to be the vice chair of the Democratic National Committee Thursday.

Rock Springs resident Joe Barbuto announced his intent to run for the position on his Blue Sky social media account.

“Democrats can’t afford to leave anyone behind. I want to use my knowledge and experience to ensure that people in rural and red states know that our party is fighting for everyone, everywhere,” he wrote in the announcement post.

Barbuto has been the chair of the WDP since 2017, having previously served as the chairman of the Sweetwater County Democratic Party. He was appointed to serve as Sweetwater County Treasurer in 2021 when Robb Slaughter retired from the role but lost his election bid to current Treasurer Mark Cowan. He also served two terms in the Wyoming House of Representatives as the House District 48 representative and served as the Minority Caucus Chairman during that time.

Barbuto is a fifth-generation Wyoming native and has worked as a self-employed consultant and has been in a few nonprofit roles outside of his political work, being a prevention specialist for the Prevention Management Organization of Wyoming and the director of resource development for United Way of Southwest Wyoming. He is currently employed as the grants coordinator at Castle Rock Hospital District.