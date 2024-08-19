Local Drivers Dominate All-Star Modified Special at Sweetwater Speedway

ROCK SPRINGS – The Pitt Stop Motorsports All-Star Modified Special brought high-speed thrills to Sweetwater Speedway on Friday night, with local drivers shining in front of the home crowd. Despite rain canceling the second night of racing, the action was intense as competitors vied for the top spot across various classes.

In the IMCA Sport Compact class, Lane Owens of Rock Springs surged from a ninth-place start to take the checkered flag in the 20-lap feature. Owens was followed by Cody Poll of Green River, who advanced five positions to finish second, and Ashley Warner, also from Green River, who secured third place. Notably, Jonathon Crawford of Rock Springs made an impressive climb from 17th to 4th.

The IMCA Sport Mod feature saw Rock Springs’ William Valdez charge to victory after starting in sixth position. Valdez managed to hold off a strong challenge from David Pitt, who advanced ten spots to finish second, while Riverton’s Cole Marlatt rounded out the podium in third place.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

In the IMCA Mod Lites, Dalton Hatten of Craig, Colorado, captured the win, starting from second and finishing ahead of Vernal, Utah’s Wyatt Simper.

The action concluded with the IMCA Modified class, which was all about pole-sitter Brian Ungaro from Green River. Ungaro led from start to finish in the 25-lap main event, holding off a late charge from Wyatt Howard of Price, Utah, who gained five spots to finish second. Bryson Yeager of Green River rounded out the top three.

In the Go-Kart classes, Justice Lee of Lyman dominated the Beginner division, winning both the heat and the feature. In the Intermediate division, Weston Ungaro of Green River took the top spot in the feature after finishing third in his heat. Harley Jacobs of Farson won the Advanced division, moving up from fourth to first in the main event.

With the rain cancellation, there are only two more nights of racing this year at the speedway with the All-Star Labor Day Special on Aug. 30th and 31st.