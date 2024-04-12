Local Fine Art and Quilts on Display at Green River and Rock Springs Libraries

The Classical Conversations Homeschooling Community is sharing a special course of study in the fine arts, on display through April. Brittany Hildebrant, foundations tutor, and parent Alisha Lloyd are seen here hanging the students’ artwork at White Mountain Library. Courtesy photo

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Works from local quilters and youth artists are currently on display at the White Mountain Library in Rock Springs and the Sweetwater County Library in Green River.

The exhibit at White Mountain Library is by the Classical Conversations Homeschooling Community of Sweetwater County, and is on display now through the end of April. This homeschool group includes students ages 4-12 years. They have been studying the following great artists: Grandma Moses, Pablo Picasso, Georgia O’Keeffe, Norman Rockwell, Andrew Wyeth, and Roy Lichtenstein.

The annual Quilter’s Open Exhibit is on display at the Sweetwater County Library now through May 31. This show is open to all quilters in Sweetwater County.

“This year we had an exceptional turnout with 26 quilts made by 13 quilters,” Director of the Community Fine Arts Center Debra Soule said.

The annual Quilters Open Exhibit is now on display at the Sweetwater County Library through the month of May. Sweetwater county Library manager Alan Vaughn helped hang the large display of colorful quilts. Courtesy photo

Participating are Dixie Arnett, Carolyn Bougsty, Jeannie Cox, Debra DuRain, Rue Marie Finney, Sheri Griffin, Shirley Long, Janet McCann, Nancy McCoy, Shiree Prather, Janet Tanner, Pam Wiggen, and Janet K. Williams.

The Sweetwater County Library System’s Exhibits Committee meets throughout the year to review applications and schedule exhibits for both the Sweetwater County Library in Green River and White Mountain Library in Rock Springs.