Local Fire Crews Respond to Rock Springs House Fire

ROCK SPRINGS — At 12:29 pm the Rock Springs Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire at 1824 Kennedy Avenue. Rock Springs Fire responded with three engines and 11 firefighters. Sweetwater County Fire District 1 was also requested and responded with five personnel.

The fire was under control at 12:40 pm; crews continued to extinguish hot spots and conduct salvage operations. The fire was contained to the room of origin; there is extensive smoke damage throughout the first floor of the home.

There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters. The fire was initially reported by a neighbor; the homeowner was not at home when the fire was reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.