Local First Responders to Host 9/11 Memorial Walk Honoring Fallen Heroes

File Photo

ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater County’s first responders are hosting the fifth annual 9/11 memorial walk at Western Wyoming Community College’s campus.

Starting at 5:30 a.m. in the parking lot, participants will walk to the Grant Street extension, where the memorial walk will begin at 6 a.m.

First responders and other local agencies, will walk six round trips up and down the Grant Street extension. A distance of 2,071 steps and 110 floors to simulate the first responders in each of the Twin Towers. 

Many participants of the memorial will walk with their full gear to honor the weight carried by the first responders on 9/11.

“This annual walk is about remembrance and respect. We gather as a community to honor the bravery of those who ran toward danger on 9/11 and to ensure their sacrifice is never forgotten,” said Deputy Jason Mower.

The event is open to the public.

