Local Fourth of July Fireworks Shows Set to Go

The local 2020 Fourth of July fireworks shows are set to go, and here’s all the information you need to be able to enjoy the displays with your family and friends.

Checkout out the details for the fireworks shows happening in Green River, Rock Springs, Big Piney/Marbleton, and Pinedale below.

Green River

Green River’s fireworks display is set to begin at 10 pm. The best place to view the show is from Veteran’s Park, 425 East Teton Blvd.

The city reminds residents that is is illegal to set off fireworks such as fire crackers, skyrockets, roman candles, and sparklers within Green River city limits.

Rock Springs

The Rock Springs firework display, which is sponsored by the Rock Springs Parks and Recreation Department, will kick off at about 10 pm.

The fireworks will be set off north of Rock Springs so the city encourages the community to watch the show from Wataha Recreational Complex for the best viewing. This complex is located north of Rock Springs near the White Mountain Golf Course.

In addition to fireworks, the city is hosting a free family event starting at 7 pm at the Wataha Recreational Complex. Families who participate can play games, listen to music and then watch the fireworks.

Big Piney/Marbleton

The Big Piney/Marbleton Fourth of July comes with a number of family fun activities leading up the firework display at 10 pm.

Events actually kick off on July 3 with a rodeo at the fairgrounds beginning at 7 pm followed by a live concert by AFU Fighters immediately after the rodeo.

The Fourth of July kicks off with a pancake breakfast at 7:30 am in the Big Piney Recreation Center. A holiday parade will begin at 10 am, and then the youth’ fishing derby takes place from 12:30-5 pm.

The Midnight Freedom Rally Street Dance begins at 6 pm and will last until the fireworks display at dark. For more information please contact the Marbleton Town Hall at 307-276-3815.

Pinedale

The Town of Pinedale will hold its annual Fourth of July Celebration in the American Legion Park beginning with the free community picnic from 2-4 pm. Hot dog and hamburger box lunches will be provided this year, and you’re welcome to bring your own side dishes if you’d like.

Live music begins at 4 pm with three great acts: country artist Willie the Teeth from Happy Valley; Nashville country duo Sally and George; and special solo artist Branson Anderson.

The day’s events will culminate with a fireworks show at sundown.