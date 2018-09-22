Local Group Focuses to Help People Cope With Death

ROCK SPRINGS — Death is commonly viewed as a separating force that can happen to any person at any given time.

For Stephanie Majdic, the loss of her loved one 16 years ago led her to find a new purpose. The result of that new found purpose is The Compassionate Friends of Sweetwater County—a group that meets the needs of others to help them cope with death.

“Our group is for the loss of children, grandchildren and siblings,” Majdic said. “The reason for that is that there are other entities here that can help in other situations. If we can’t help you in our group, I can direct you to the right group.”

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Majdic attempted to start the group four years after her loss, but wasn’t ready emotionally. It wasn’t until last year that Majdic launched the group which has now grown to 12 members.

“Last year I said there is a need in the community. It helps to talk. It helps to know there are people there for you that know what you’re going through,” Majdic said.

The Compassionate Friends of Sweetwater County opened up their group to the community with a “Walk to Remember” event on Saturday. The walk to Bunning Park in Rock Springs was filled with mixed emotions as a group of 35 people reflected on family members and friends.

“It was really nice to open this up to the community for everyone,” Majdic said. “It’s healing. Not just for our group but for the community.”

In order to fund The Compassionate Friends of Sweetwater County, a majority of the money comes from Majdic making and selling homemade tortillas. The group also hosts silent auctions with items that have been donated.

Meetings are every third Monday of the month in Green River 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm. Those interested in The Compassionate Friends of Sweetwater County can get in contact with the Majdic, the Chapter Leader, at 307-871-1022 or tcfofsweetwatercounty@gmail.com.