Local Gymkhana Rider on the Road to World Competition

ROCK SPRINGS — Cold and snow Nov. 25 did not deter Wild West Outlaws Gymkhana competitors from participating within the snug confines of the Sweetwater Events Complex Indoor Arena.
The number of Gymkhana participants is growing, with winning becoming more difficult. Oaklee Hoffman, 11, from Lone Tree had the fastest barrel racing time of the day, at a blistering 15.796 seconds, while competing in the age 10-13 category. In pole bending, Rock Springs’ Sadie Nichols, 10, clocked in at a scorching 21.057 seconds to lead all others, regardless of age.
Best of show probably belonged to Kaisley Kennedy competing in the age 6 & Under group, as she won all three events for her age category—barrel race (38.052 seconds), pole bending (47.483 seconds) and Big T (31.332 seconds). In addition to barrels and poles, each Gymkhana features a third event which varies from one month to the next, involving careful horse riding around and among obstacles.
World Qualifier
At age 10, Kennedy Kleinlein from Rock Springs is already a veteran Wild West Outlaws Gymkhana riding competitor. She has had multiple high finishes in the Gymkhana events over a period of several years. Now, Kleinlein is on her way to the Yeti Junior World Finals in Las Vegas, Nev., Dec. 12-15.
Kleinlein will be competing in barrel racing at the Junior Worlds, and she will be in select company. Only 78 girls from across the country will be competing in the Las Vegas event.
A horse for one or both
Competition strategies vary among Gymkhana riding participants. Some riders use two or more different horses for barrel racing and pole bending, or even within the same event. However, other riders in the competition like to stick with just one horse for both events, although some horses clearly have an event preference.
“It depends on the mental mindset of the horse,” explained Nakel Upton from Rock Springs, competing in both barrels and poles. “I think (my horse) enjoys pole bending more. I think he just finds poles more interesting, and when your horse finds one event to be more interesting, they just do better.”
Margaret Jones from Farson uses the same horse for both events, but her horse has a strong preference. “I think my horse likes poles better, because maybe he feels there’s more happening in poles.”
Pole bending requires a horse and rider to navigate around and among six different poles set 21 feet apart from each other. Knocking over a pole incurs a 5-second time penalty. Jones finished first in the 40 & Up category in both barrel racing at 16.458 seconds and pole bending with a 22.958 seconds timing.
The next Wild West Outlaws Gymkhana is scheduled for Dec. 16, at the Sweetwater Events Complex Indoor Arena.
November 25 Gymkhana results (by age category, in 1-2-3 order of finish, time in seconds
Barrel Racing
Age 6 & under:
Kaisley Kennedy, 38.052
Qunicee Hoffman, 46.452
Kaisley Kennedy, 51.864*
* Some riders rode more than one horse
Age 7-9
Lorraine France, 17.424
Eberlee Okarma, 17.88
Lorraine France, 18.993
Age 10-13
Oaklee Hoffman, 15.796
Kennedy Kleinlein, 16.404
Sadie Nichols, 16.459
Age 14-17
Morgan Watts, 16.466
Kendra Huntington, 16.736
Makinsy Huntington, 16.989
Age 18-39
Megan Matsura, 16.459
Aubree Reger, 17.053
Emilene France, 17.502
40 & Up
Margaret Jones, 16.458
Louise Kennedy, 16.779
Margaret Jones, 17.22
Pole Bending
Age 6 & under
Kaisley Kennedy, 47.483
Kaisley Kennedy, 54.863
Quincee Hoffman, 58.146
7-9
Loraine France, 23.185
Eberlee Okarma, 24.04
Cedar Kirk, 31.234
10-13
Sadie Nichols, 21.057
Oaklee Hoffman, 21.27
Sadie Nichols, 23.614
14-17
Kendra Huntington, 21.67
Annalene France, 21.999
Kendra Huntington, 28.58
18-39
Kassidy Hewitt, 23.099
Emilene France, 24.565
Samantha Hakala, 27.05
40 & Up
Margaret Jones, 22.958
Margaret Jones, 24.471
Wendy Pratt, 24.49
Third Event — ”Big T“
Age 6 & Under
Kaisley Kennedy, 31.332
Kaisley Kennedy, 35.327
Kanin Kennedy, 53.376
7-9
Loraine France, 18.734
Cedar Kirk, 20.798
Eberlee Okarma, 21.98
10-13
Ashton Folks, 17.686
Sadie Nichols, 17.73
Ashton Folks, 19.001
14-17
Kendra Huntington. 16.19
Kyra Folks,18.449
Brynn Abbott, 18.821
18-39
Emilene France, 16.739
Samantha Hakala, 17.315
Kassidy Hewitt, 18.068
40 & Up
Wendy Pratt, 15.447
Kimberly Foran, 18.61
Christina Sanders, 20.757