Local Gymnasts Shine at 2026 Wyoming State Meet in Cheyenne

ROCK SPRINGS — Local athletes turned in an impressive performance at the 2026 Wyoming State Gymnastics Meet in Cheyenne, posting strong individual results and team finishes under coaches Christy Doak, Anna Whitfield and Krista Simkins.

Competing across multiple levels and age divisions, the team showed consistency and depth, earning top finishes and event titles throughout the meet.

Level 4 competitors produced multiple top finishes. In the Junior A division, Adalyn Majhanovich won the all-around title with a 35.550 and placed first on bars at 9.025, beam at 9.175 and floor at 8.950. Briar Potter finished second overall with a 35.075 and won the vault with an 8.800.

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Level 5 athletes also posted strong results. In the Junior B division, Clare Ellifritz won the all-around title with a 35.700, taking first on vault at 9.400, beam at 8.650 and floor at 8.900, while placing second on bars with an 8.750. Zailey Wilcock finished second overall with a 33.575 and placed second on both beam and floor. Aven Walrath placed fourth overall with a 32.675 and won uneven bars with an 8.800.

Cambrie Laporte finished second in the Senior A division with a 34.375, winning both vault with an 8.550 and beam with an 8.775. In Senior B, Bree Ruiz tied for first overall with a 34.000, matching Laporte’s scores across vault, bars, beam and floor. Savanna Davies placed fourth with a 31.600.

In Junior B, Hadley Sabin placed second overall with a 35.525 and won both vault at 8.875 and beam at 9.075. Bella Silvers and Zaidee Lambert placed 11th and 12th, respectively.

In the Junior B division, Ah’Mara Ganino tied for third overall with a 34.450, placing third on vault with an 8.825 and finishing in the top five in all events. Taylee VanDerWoude added a sixth-place finish at 33.400, with her top performance coming on floor, where she placed fifth with an 8.675.

At Level 8, Hadyn Plant placed third in the senior division with a 34.300, finishing second on vault with an 8.700 and third on bars, beam and floor.

At the Senior B level, Ivy Macy placed third overall with a 34.775 and tied for second on uneven bars with an 8.800.

At Level 3, Brexee Schumacher placed fifth overall in the Junior A division with a score of 33.650, highlighted by a fourth-place finish on uneven bars with an 8.750. Heaven Guzman finished eighth overall at 33.025, recording fifth-place finishes on both beam and floor with matching scores of 8.375.

In team standings, Level 4 placed second, missing the top spot by 0.025 points, while Level 5 captured the state championship with a first-place finish.

Coaches Doak, Whitfield and Simkins credited the athletes’ dedication and performance, noting continued growth within the program. Plant is scheduled to compete at the Region 3 Regionals Meet in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, from April 17-19.