LOCAL HEROES: Ashlyn & Colton Wolfe

These are your #LocalHeroes — ordinary people doing extraordinary things in Sweetwater County. This exclusive series will highlight the unnoticed kindness to the incredible acts of many in our community. ?

When Ashlyn Wolfe, 17, and her brother Colton, 12, saw a need in the community, they wanted to help out.

Rock Springs High School student Ashlyn and Eastside Elementary student Colton, have been making sure Sweetwater County School District No. 1 students who need a meal, receive one.

“We’ve been going around delivering school lunches to several houses all across town,” Ashlyn said. “Basically, it’s a daily thing.”

What started out as simply helping mom drop off a couple of meals to a few houses, quickly turned into picking up 30 meals a day and dropping them off to about 10 households.

“Our list just continues to grow,” Ashlyn said. “For me, it just kind of spreads positivity.”

During the school week, Ashlyn and her brother go to the high school with totes and fill them with meals for kids that need them.







Once they pick up the meals, they drive from house to house dropping them off. Ashlyn said they place the meals in front of the door, ring the door bell, and make their way back to their car.

Even though the brother and sister duo aren’t expecting anything in return, sometimes they are given homemade baked goods for their efforts.

For Ashlyn, what makes the volunteer work so rewarding is the smiles she receives and the children waving at her behind glass windows.

Colton agreed with his sister.

“I like driving away from the house and seeing them wave at us and smile.” -Colton Wolfe

He also likes the happiness and joy a simple act brings to those in need.

But that’s not all Colton enjoys… Colton said he really enjoys spending time in the car with his sister, hanging out and listening to music while making the deliveries.

