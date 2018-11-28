Local Kids Raise Over $1000 from Bake Sale to Support Kari’s Access Awards

Local Rock Springs youth, Eli Wall, has helped organize a bake sale fundraiser annually to support a local cause.

This year, Eli and his friends chose Kari’s Access Awards as the recipient and were able to raise nearly $1100 during their event! Great job kids.

A BIG thank you from Kari’s Access Awards.

WHAT IS KARI’S ACCESS AWARDS

Kari’s Access Awards is an endowment fund started in 2006 by Larry Fusselman, in memory of his daughter Kari (Kay) Fusselman who was a student at Westridge Elementary, White Mountain Junior High, and Rock Springs High School.

The fund gives School District #1 students access to non-traditional scholarships. These scholarships allow students to participate in outside programs, enhancing learning and personal growth beyond their daily school activities. Students apply directly or are recommended through friends, teachers and family. The scholarships are then awarded based on a set criteria composed of need, attendance, and academics.

Kari’s Access Awards receives all funding from private donations and their annual fundraiser.

Their committee is all volunteer and includes community members passionate about the future of our local youth. They include: Jessica Maser, Chairperson, Kayci Arnoldi, Art Castillo, Gary Collins, Weston Lamb, Kori Rossetti and Andrea Tate.

Kari’s Access Awards opens new opportunities to students; bringing out the best in each student one child at a time.