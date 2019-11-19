Local Kiwanis Club Celebrates 70th Anniversary

ROCK SPRINGS — The Kiwanis Club of Rock Springs celebrated their 70th anniversary on November 15.

Club members gathered at Holy Communion Episcopal Church to celebrate 70 years of working to help children in the community. The club focuses on promoting literacy, helping children in need and providing resources for other local non-profit organizations.

“Basically, Kiwanis is all about kids and providing opportunities for them, which is what always attracted me. The Rock Springs Kiwanis Club is focused on community service and primarily serving kids,” said Bernadine Craft, who’s father was a founding member of the local chapter.

With the upcoming holiday season, the club is preparing to host it’s signature “Shop with a Cop” program for children in need.

Visit the Kiwanis Club of Rock Springs Facebook page to see more from the celebration and find out how to get involved.