Local Law Enforcement Recognized for Work with Victims

ROCK SPRINGS – Four members of local law enforcement agencies were honored for their work with victims and difficult cases Saturday morning.

The Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office and the YWCA hosted a short ceremony recognizing Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper Clancy Gines, Rock Springs Police Department Detective Anthony Anson, Green River Police Department Officer Brad Dodson, and Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office Detective Matthew Wharton for the work they do in the county following the Run with the Badges event in Rock Springs.

Sweetwater County Attorney Daniel Erramouspe said the nominations are taken from within his office while they don’t all focus on strictly working with victims, the nominations show the individuals’ commitment to working a case.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“Sometimes it’s pushing through a case where even though it’s not going to result in prosecution, they’ve done a thorough enough job to say ‘Look, I believe you,’” Erramouspe said. “That’s immeasurable.”

Erramouspe said being a victim of a crime like sexual assault is a difficult process because they go through the investigation, the prosecution and trial.

“None of these people want to be victims,” he said.

Gines was nominated because of how he doesn’t back away from investigations and does his best to seek justice for people. Most of Gines’ cases involve incidents taking place on Interstate 80, many of which involve travelers passing through the area.

Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper Clancy Gines stands with Sweetwater County Attorney Daniel Erramouspe and YWCA Executive Director Melinda Baas.

With Wharton, a recent forensic interview with a nine-year-old child with autism on sexual abuse allegations impressed the county attorney’s office. At one point, the interview became too much for the child, so Wharton walked the child through the police department the interview took place at to help the child remain calm. Wharton is known for how well he works with children disclosing painful, sensitive, and embarrassing topics.

Anson has investigated serious cases that have not all resulted in prosecution, which include the death of a baby and a murder-suicide. Despite those cases not being prosecuted, Anson is credited with putting the pieces of those incidents together. He also recently worked on a case involving the theft of expensive tools stolen from multiple vehicles, where his dedication resulted in the arrest of the suspect and the recovery of many of the tools.

RSPD Detective Anthony Anson with Sweetwater County Attorney Daniel Erramouspe and YWCA Executive Director Melinda Baas.

Dodson was nominated because of the care he places into his cases and his interactions with victims. He is also known for working on a situation long after the report is completed and sometimes after his shift has ended. One situation Dodson was involved in highlights his dedication to victims. He continued to follow up with a family involved in an incident, despite nothing being able to be done in a legal context. The situation is difficult for the family, but Dodson continues to attempt assisting them.