Local Legislator Discusses Special Session Set to Spend CARES Funds

ROCK SPRINGS — The state will look to have four bills designed to lessen the financial repercussions of the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

During a recent Rock Springs Chamber virtual luncheon, Senator Liisa Anselmi-Dalton spoke to residents about the upcoming special legislative session and what bills the state will review.

Anselmi-Dalton said the Legislature will meet Friday, May 15, and Saturday, May 16, to look at four bills to determine how to spend the $1.25 billion Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding. She said the state must determine how to split the money up between the state, counties, cities and towns. In her opinion, the areas impacted the most by COVID-19 should receive more funding than others.

“We’ve done very well in terms of funding,” Ansemli-Dalton said.

She said Wyoming received the same amount as states with twice the population.

Under Senate File 1001, on the date the bill passes up to $450 million shall be available for expenditures immediately, while an additional $400 million will be available July 15, 2020.

Senate File 1002 would establish and operate a temporary program to help residents pay for rent and avoid evictions for those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. An estimated $10 million could be appropriated if this bill is passed.

Anselmi-Dalton said this bill also utilizes the Worker’s Compensation program. She said if someone caught the virus while they were at work, they can receive compensation. However, if they caught the virus somewhere other than their place of employment, they wouldn’t be covered.

Senate file 1003 would allow Governor Mark Gordon to transfer money between governmental programs without prior approval from the Legislature, Anselmi-Dalton said.

SF 1003 also allows school districts to carry over more for their operating balances and cash reserves for fiscal year 2021. Districts will be allowed to carry over up to 25 percent instead of the usual 15 percent.

Senate File 1004 is designed to help Wyoming’s businesses, Ansemli-Dalton said. Businesses impacted by the virus can apply for grants or low-interest loans to help them out.

According to the bill’s summary, $50 million is for the Wyoming business interruption stipend program; $175 million is for the coronavirus business relief loan program; and $50 million is for the coronavirus mitigation stipend program.

Anselmi-Dalton said the Legislature will need to discuss who can apply for these loans and grants. She said some talked about only allowing businesses with 50 employees or less to apply, however, that was only discussed.

To review the bills in their entirety click here.