Local Legislators File Defamation Suit Against PAC

ROCK SPRINGS – Two candidates seeking re-election to the Wyoming Legislature are filing a lawsuit against the WY Freedom PAC (Political Action Committee) for defamation regarding mailers the group sent out to voters in Sweetwater County.

The mailers attack Republican incumbents J.T. Larson and Cody Wylie, both of whom face challengers in the upcoming Primary Election. The two allege the mailer’s claims, including that they had voted to remove former President and Republican Presidential Nominee Donald Trump from the ballot, are not factual and harm them.

“Freedom of speech is not protected when you’re making false statements about someone else,” Wylie told SweetwaterNOW.

The mailers have made statewide news and local Republicans voiced opposition to the tactic.

Wylie said he and Larson approached the PAC and requested it stop spreading false accusations about their voting records and were told it wouldn’t.

For Larson, the lawsuit is about making sure voters have factual information.

“We want voters to have the right information when they make their choice,” he said.

The two say they’re open to debating their voting records and understand voters may not agree with all of their votes, however the mailers push false claims that are designed to mislead.

Both Larson and Wylie said the mailers have already had an impact on how people talk to them as they campaign, with Wylie saying the mailers’ lies likely won’t only impact his campaign, but his personal life as well.

“Wyoming is Trump country,” Wylie said.

Wylie said the lawsuit is the only means the two have in fighting against PAC, which he claims is funded by money from outside Wyoming. The PAC supports the Wyoming Freedom Caucus and Wylie says the caucus expects members to march lock step in accordance with the group’s political leanings.

The lawsuit was filed in the Third Judicial District Court in Green River.