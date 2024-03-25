Local Legislators Support Not Having a Special Session

GREEN RIVER – Despite calls for a special session of the Wyoming Legislature, the leadership within the Wyoming House and Senate are saying a special session is not needed and a local legislator is agreeing with the leadership.

Members of the Wyoming Freedom Caucus have voiced displeasure with how Gov. Mark Gordon used. Rep. John Bear, R-Gillette, claimed Speaker of the House Albert Sommers. R-Pinedale, and President of the Senate Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, adjourned the session three days early, which prevented the two legislative bodies from addressing Gordon’s vetoes.

In a joint statement released Monday, Driskill and Sommers said while they were disappointed with Gordon’s use of his veto powers and the “tone of his veto messages,” a special session would unlikely address Gordon’s vetoes.

“We do not recall the legislators who are now clamoring for a special session formally asking us or the chambers to utilize our three extra days,” their statement reads. “The very legislators who are asking for a special session created delay after delay during the budget session by asking for roll call votes, trying to resurrect zombie bills, bringing procedural motions, and filibustering debate. Simply put, they squandered precious time in a budget session where time is our enemy. We had plenty of time in our established calendar to pass bills and do veto overrides. In fact, we created a calendar where budget debate began on the first week of session, for the very purpose of having enough time to resolve our differences in a conference committee and do veto overrides on the budget.”

If a special session were called, the two note that there wouldn’t be any control over the bills brought to the session unless the rules were suspended. Additionally, the timing of a special session would not be fast enough to allow additional property tax relief this year.

“In a special session, unless the rules of the Legislature are suspended, there would be no control over the bills brought to the session. Bills must follow the standard legislative process: introduced, referred to committee, and heard on three separate days in each house. Then a joint conference committee must resolve differences before bills return to the Governor for his signature or veto. The Legislature would need to be in session to receive any veto message and then vote by two-thirds majority to override any vetoes of bills adopted during the special session. Realistically, a special session would require eight to 10 days and cost approximately $35,000 a day. Should we spend $350,000 of taxpayer money because we couldn’t get our job done within the calendar that we had agreed upon? This call for a special session appears to be political grandstanding for upcoming campaigns, not responsible governance. Wyoming taxpayers shouldn’t have to pay for that,” the statement reads.

Rep. Tony Niemiec, R-Green River, agrees with Driskill and Sommers, citing political grandstanding as one of the things that held up the budget session this year. Niemiec said both the Senate and House wasted time during the session when they could have been addressing important topics.

“We had plenty of time to get these bills out if we did it right,” Niemiec said.

He also agrees with Sommers and Driskill about not thinking Wyoming’s taxpayers would support a special session.

“I don’t think the people of Wyoming want to pay for that,” he said.

Niemiec said there were a lot of good bills that died during the session, but thinks they can be addressed in 2025.

Rep. J.T. Larson, R-Rock Springs, cited French writer Voltaire when he said the legislature shouldn’t “let perfect be the enemy of good.” Larson said they could go back and rehash bills, but the legislature was still able to do good work for Wyoming during the budget session.

For Sommers and Driskill, the next step is to focus on developing bills with input from interested groups and address the needs of the state.

“What is needed now is not to come into special session to rehash old ideas, but to charge our legislative interim committees with developing bills with input from all interested parties and address the needs of Wyoming. Management Council will meet on April 1 to begin that process of developing sound legislation for introduction at the 2025 General Session,” their statement reads. “We look forward to our legislative committees working around the state this interim, taking your input and suggestions to find Wyoming solutions for Wyoming problems.”