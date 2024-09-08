Local Man Arrested for DWUI After Three-Vehicle Crash Saturday Night

ROCK SPRINGS — Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers arrested Tony Derrick Pacheco, 50, of Rock Springs, for alleged DWUI after a crash involving three vehicles occurred late Saturday night on I-80.

While WHP made the arrest, Rock Springs Police Department took the investigation of the crash. According to Elizabeth Coontz, RSPD Public Information Officer, there were no fatalities in the accident. However, there were ambulance transportations to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County for injuries.

The crash occurred between 11 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. at mile marker 102 near Rock Springs. Coontz said travel was shut down in the right westbound lane until about 1:30 a.m. due to the amount of debris involved.

The vehicles involved were two passenger cars and one semi truck, and Pacheco was driving one of the passenger cars.

Pacheco was booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center for alleged charges of DWUI alcohol- 2nd offense within 10 years, careless driving- 1st offense, failure to maintain liability coverage- 1st offense, and no seat belt.