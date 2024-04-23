Local Man to Receive Carnegie Medal for Heroism

CHEYENNE – A local hero is the recipient of the Carnegie Medal for saving a mother and her son from a burning home outside of Green River two years ago.

Ryan Pasborg will receive the medal Saturday at 5 p.m. from Gov. Mark Gordon at the Wyoming Governor’s Residence. Pasborg rescued a mother and her four-year-old son from a burning home Feb. 2, 2022, after smelling smoke and seeing flames during his drive to work.

Pasborg will be one of the first Wyoming residents to receive the Carnegie Medal, which has been awarded to more than 10,000 people in recognition of outstanding heroism. The Carnegie Hero Fund Commission defines heroism as “acts of lifesaving done at extraordinary risk to the rescuer.”

The medal is provided by the Carnegie Hero Fund, which was established by Andrew Carnegie in 1904. Grants totaling more than $45 million have been awarded to the organization to medal awardees or their survivors, including scholarship aid, continuing assistance, and death benefits.