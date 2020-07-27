Local McDonald’s Dining Rooms Remain Closed Due to COVID-19

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Last Friday, it was announced that McDonald’s restaurants across the nation will be requiring the use of face coverings by all dine-in patrons starting August 1 to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 Coronavirus.

This decision pertains to the franchise as a whole. However, Greg Bailey, owner and operator of all three McDonald’s locations in Sweetwater County, said he has not opened his dining rooms yet.

“The decision was made based on our top priority: protecting the health and well being of our employees and customers,” Bailey said. “Though this will apply to all McDonald’s, as a franchise, I will make the decision on when I will re-open my dining rooms to the public.”

Bailey said he has kept the dining rooms closed to protect his employees’ health and safety.

“At this time, I have not opened my dining rooms in the interest of my employees safety, and I do not plan to re-open the dining rooms in the near future,” he said.

Local McDonald’s restaurants in Sweetwater County continue to offer Drive Thru services, mobile orders, and Door Dash delivery for Rock Springs locations. All three restaurants also have walk up services, which will continue using proper precautions.

“Our employees will continue to wear masks when working, which we have done for the past month, as well as having shields in the Drive Thru windows to minimize any exposure,” Bailey said.

Though some locations opened their dining rooms earlier in the pandemic, Bailey said the franchise has paused the re-opening of dining rooms for another 30 days.