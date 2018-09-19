Local Museums Join Smithsonian Magazine’s 14th Annual Museum Day

SWEETWATER COUNTY– Sweetwater County museums are celebrating on September 22, 2018 as part of Smithsonian magazine’s 14th annual Museum Day, a national celebration of boundless curiosity in which participating museums emulate the free admission policy at the Smithsonian Institution’s Washington DC-based museums.

“While all the local museums are always free admission, we are participating and promoting awareness to these treasures in our county,” said Debora Soule, CFAC director.



This Year’s Theme is “Women Making History”

Museum Day represents a nationwide commitment to access, equity and inclusion. Over 250,000 people downloaded tickets for last year’s event, and Museum Day 2018 is expected to attract more museumgoers than ever before.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The theme of this year’s Museum Day is “Women Making History,” honoring women in society who are trailblazers in the arts, sciences, innovation and culture, and emboldening others to be pioneers as well.

“We are happy to share the displays that feature Rock Springs history expecially the women who contributed to making the town a place to call home,” said Jennifer Messer, Rock Springs Historical Museum coordinator.



The County’s Museums

The Rock Springs Historical Museum has many themed exhibits about the town from its earliest beginnings.

The Community Fine Arts Center has a large art collection from the past century and a special display featuring the Greater Sage-grouse though the end of September.

Western Wyoming’s Natural History Museum has several educational displays and the Sweetwater County Historical Museum encompasses the history of the area.



For More Information

If you are going out of town, check for Museum Day tickets that are available for download at Smithsonian.com/MuseumDay. Visitors who present a Museum Day ticket will gain free entrance for two at participating venues on September 22, 2018.

One ticket is permitted per email address. A list of participating museums, which will be continually updated as more museums continue to register, can be found at Smithsonian.com/MuseumDay/Search.

For more information, please visit Smithsonian.com/MuseumDay.