Local NonProfits Get Boost through WCF Donations During Crisis

LARAMIE- The statewide Wyoming Community Foundation’s COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund is helping address the increased demand for nonprofit resources throughout the state. Nonprofits have always played an important role in providing food for families or care for children.

Charitable organizations are critical to communities. In just four weeks, the fund which was created by donations from individuals across the state, has granted $123,321 to 30 organizations statewide – some in Sweetwater County including the Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County, Golden Hour Senior Center, Young at Heart Senior Center, and United Way of Southwest Wyoming.

Alex Nelson, who serves as a committee chair of the Wyoming Community Foundation’s Rock Springs Area Local Board and is a current committee member for the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund said, “our aim is to get these dollars into Wyoming communities as quickly as possible and in an impactful way to help these organizations who continue to operate during this time.”

Nelson noted that applications are currently reviewed on a weekly basis and organizations working to support vulnerable populations in the community are given priority. “We’re currently granting awards for up to $5,000 from the COVID-19 Response and Recovery

Fund,” Nelson says. “We hope this funding will help organizations make it through this difficult time, while helping individuals in need in our community.”

Response and Recovery Funds

Nelson also shared that although not every organization will qualify for the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund grants, the Wyoming Community Foundation also has a competitive grant application for Sweetwater County that opens June 15th.

In 2019, the Wyoming Community Foundation donated nearly $9.5 million to nonprofits. That same year, the Rock Springs Area Local Board of WYCF granted $65,635.00 to local organizations. Some of these local organizations included the Ray Lovato Recycling Center, Sweetwater County Library Foundation: Children’s Discovery Center Wind Exhibit, and YWCA of Sweetwater County.

For more information about the Wyoming Community Foundation, the organizations it supports, or to get involved, visit www.WYCF.org or call (307)721-8300.