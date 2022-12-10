Local Nurses Honored by State Organization

ROCK SPRINGS — Four nurses from Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County were honored during the Wyoming Nursing Association’s recent Nursing Summit and Convention “Guardians of Nursing: Protecting Patients, Protecting Ourselves.”

The 2022 WNA Nursing Award winners were announced during the September event in Casper. The WNA also was able to celebrate the 2020 and 2021 award winners in person.

MHSC Chief Nursing Officer Ann Clevenger received the WNA 2022 Excellence in Leadership – Lighting the Way Award.

This award is for a WNA member who has shown a lifetime achievement in quality, caring, service and/or dedication to innovation or provision of patient care throughout their career.

Clevenger was nominated by co-workers and fellow nurses for the Southwest Region award which she won in May 2022. Peers throughout the state then vote on those nominees.

MHSC Education and Employee Health Director Patty O’Lexey, BSN, RN, received the 2022 WNA Nursing Leadership in the Workplace Award.

The award is given to a nurse who has developed an innovative and unique approach to nursing theory and knowledge in any practice setting.

This nurse is recognized as a role model of consistent high-quality nursing practices, and has created an environment of professional autonomy and control

over their nursing practice.

MHSC nurses Rachelle Harris and Ashley Jenkins were also recognized in person for their 2020 awards.

Harris received the 2020 WNA Faces of Our Future Award, given to a nurse who has been licensed as a registered nurse for five years or less and has become known in that time for innovative practice, service in the community, or a specific program that will serve the public in the area.

Jenkins received the 2020 WNA Nursing Leadership in the Workplace Award, given to a nurse who has developed an innovative and unique approach to nursing theory and knowledge in any practice setting.

This nurse is recognized as a role model of consistent high-quality nursing practices, and has created an environment of professional autonomy and control over their nursing practice.

For more on this and all MHSC has to offer, go to sweetwatermemorial.com or follow them on Facebook.