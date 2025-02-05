Local Officials Express Frustration with Legislative Moves

ROCK SPRINGS –– With a series of bills that may impact funding to local governments being discussed by the Wyoming Legislature, representatives from those governments are expressing dissatisfaction with what’s being proposed, as well as the decorum exhibited by freshmen legislators.

Rock Springs Mayor Max Mickelson posted a video to the city’s Facebook page Monday, talking about bills that, if passed, he said would cut $7 million in revenue from the city – approximately 26% of its total budget. Mickelson said if the legislature is successful in all of its efforts, the city would face a 46% decline in revenue. Mickelson invited residents to one of two town hall meetings the city will host Feb. 15, the first taking place from 10 a.m. to noon, while the second would take place from 2-4 p.m. Mickelson said he is inviting other municipal governments, the Sweetwater County commissioners, both school districts and other organizations to discuss what the proposed funding cuts would do to them.

“I need you to hear the reality of the changes coming to our home,” Mickelson said.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Mickelson called the reductions catastrophic, saying the city would have no choice but to reduce services it provides to residents. He said while some of the decreases would come from reductions in taxes paid by residents, much of those cuts would result from cuts in taxes paid by industry and in sales tax.

I cannot overstate how dramatic these service impacts will be. Max Mickelson, Mayor of Rock Springs

Mickelson said the legislature believes it has a mandate from voters to “radically reduce taxes, eliminate government services, and spend down the investment accounts that currently fund 30% of our state operations.” While he says they may be right and they campaigned on those promises to get elected, Mickelson said those legislators left out details about how those acts would change how local governments operate.

One means of meeting that $7 million deficit would be to cut subsidies to the city’s golf course, civic center, recreation center and Wataha Recreation Complex. Mickelson notes that football fields. softball, and soccer would no longer be supported if it moved forward with that. He said the city could also defund the Rock Springs Fire Department and stop road repair projects within the city. If the cuts deepen to 46% of the city’s budget, Mickelson said the city would have to defund agencies that are not statutorily required, such as the Rock Springs Historical Museum, the city’s Main Street and Urban Renewal Agency, and the Broadway Theater.

“I cannot overstate how dramatic these service impacts will be,” Mickelson said about all of the local governmental services that would be cut if the funding reductions take place. “… We have had an exceptionally high standard of living for decades, but our home as we know it is imperiled.”

Freshman Legislators Have “Some Learning to Do”

Sweetwater County Commissioner Keaton West. File photo.

Keaton West, the chairman of the Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners said Tuesday that freshman legislators have some learning to do regarding the role they have in working with local officials. He also expressed disappointment with bills the legislature is considering that would impact funding to the county.

“Despite differing in opinion, we’ve been able to work with our local delegation to, if nothing else, express our concerns on whatever bills may be hitting the floor. The legislators who have served understand this role, while others have some learning to do,” West said.

West said a free dinner hosted by Sweetwater County and its neighboring counties with area legislators invited to take part was attended by most legislators, saying legislators who didn’t respond to the invitation said the event was a waste of time and called the Sweetwater County commissioners “a bunch of RINOs (Republicans In Name Only).”

“Which is very fitting for the lack of diplomacy and experience by a few of our freshman legislators,” West said during the commissioners meeting.

When our voice as a county commission is ignored and not even considered, that says something. Keaton West, Chairman, Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners

West told SweetwaterNOW the dinner is a means for the county officials to meet with legislators, get to know them, and speak with them about bills they or the Wyoming County Commissioners Association have an interest in. West told SweetwaterNOW the comments got back to him second hand and identified Rep. Darin McCann, R-Rock Springs, and Rep. Marlene Brady, R-Green River, as the two who did not attend. West said Sen. Laura Pearson, R-Kemmerer, attended but left shortly after the dinner portion of the evening concluded.

West told SweetwaterNOW the situation is unfortunate and said elected officials and legislators should be working together regardless of political ideology.

“It’s about the greater good,” he said.

West said politics isn’t a game and decisions are being made at the state level that will impact people’s daily lives, as well as the lives of their children.

“I’ve never seen so much game playing and grandstanding as what we’ve witnessed this session,” West said during the meeting. “When our voice as a county commission is ignored and not even considered, that says something.”

West said the legislature should find ways of curbing its own spending before forcing local governments to reduce theirs, noting how quickly the fact that Sweetwater County being a top-five revenue generator for the state is forgotten by the legislature.