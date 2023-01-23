Local Photographers Exhibit at Sweetwater County Library

Library staff member Alan Vaughn arranged the Photography Open Exhibit at Sweetwater County Library in December. The public is encouraged to stop by before the show closes at the end of January.

GREEN RIVER — The Photography Open Annual Exhibit is on display through the end of January at Sweetwater County Library in Green River.

While the exhibit is small, it has some beautiful and powerful images, said Community Fine Arts Center Director Debora Soulé.

Local photographers on display at the exhibit are Angela Cable, Kevin Doak, Pat Doak, Gary Mortensen, and Stephen Shea. Subjects include wild horses, several landscapes and a still life of chairs.

The Sweetwater County Library System encourages local and Wyoming artists to display their creative work at the White Mountain Library in Rock Springs and the Sweetwater County Library in Green River.

A committee of library staff, Lindsey Travis, Michelle Krumpotich, Alan Vaughn, and Debora Soule, with community volunteers Deon Quitberg. Angie Bennett, and Donna Ragsdale, meet to review applications of interested artists and to schedule community shows.

Interested individuals are encouraged to pick up an application packet at any of the libraries or contact Soule at the Community Fine Arts Center.

The public is invited to visit the Sweetwater County Library Gallery on 300 N. 1st East in Green River, Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.