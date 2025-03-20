Local Political Parties Elect New Leadership

SWEETWATER COUNTY –– Sweetwater County’s two major political parties recently elected new leadership to guide them for the next two years.

Members of the Sweetwater County GOP elected former legislator Tony Niemic to serve as the county central committee’s chairman, with Green River City Council member Sherry Bushman elected as vice chairman. Tamera Kendrick was elected as the state committee woman, while Western Wyoming Community College Trustee Stephen P. Allen was elected as the group’s state committeeman. Portia Wahl was elected as the secretary, while Sweetwater County Clerk Cindy Lane was elected as treasurer.

For Sweetwater County Democrats, the county’s central committee now has Matt Shaffer serving as its chairman, with Suzie Schmid elected serve as its vice chairman. Carmen Whitehead, who sought election to House District 60’s seat in the Wyoming Legislature in 2024, was elected as the state committeewoman while Dana Fergason was elected state committeeman. Elise Hanson was elected to the secretary position, while Angela Cable was elected treasurer.