Local Professor to Discuss What he Learned on Norwegian Trip

ROCK SPRINGS — Chris Propst will give a presentation on “What I Learned from the Vikings: Happiness, Labor, and Culture,” at 6 p.m. Wednesday, October 19, at the White Mountain Library.

Propst, a current English professor at Western Wyoming Community College, will be sharing what he learned about Norwegian culture, history, education, and government during his 2022 Fulbright-Hayes Summer Seminar in Norway. Because Norway, like Wyoming, is an oil and gas dependent economy, with a dominant white culture and issues with immigration, there is much to learn and share in comparing them.

“In going to Norway during the summer of 2022 for the Fullbright Program, I explored why Norway is consistently a top five or 10 happiest nation in the world. Some of the reasons might surprise you,” Propst said.

Propst has been an English faculty member at Western since 1999, is a sometimes published poet, fiction writer, and essayist, and has written a historical article about Rock Springs for Wyoming History.org.