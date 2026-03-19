Local Prom Dress Event to Make Prom More Affordable for Students

Saturday, March 28th

6-8 PM

410 Broadway

As prom season approaches, one local business owner is working to help make the big night more affordable for students and families in the community.

Jennifer Baguma, owner of a local consignment shop, is hosting a Prom Dress Event created to give students access to beautiful dresses at more affordable prices while also creating a way for community members to participate.

Sweetwater County is invited to consign gently loved prom dresses, creating an opportunity for dresses to have a second life while helping students find something special for prom. Consigned dresses will be sold with a 50/50 split.

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To make the event even more exciting, every student who purchases a dress will be entered into a raffle, with one lucky winner receiving a full refund on their prom dress after prom night.

The shop is also accepting accessories and very gently used shoes to help students complete their prom look.

For community members who may not have students attending prom but would still like to help, the shop is also collecting donations for its Angel Fund. These funds will be used to provide prom dresses to students who may not otherwise have the financial means to purchase one.

By bringing together consignment, community support, and generosity, the event aims to ensure more students can enjoy one of high school’s most memorable nights.

Community members interested in consigning dresses, donating accessories, or supporting the Angel Fund are encouraged to stop by the shop for more information.