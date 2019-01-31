Local PT joins the Fremont Therapy Group Ownership Team

Fremont Therapy Group and Rocky Mountain Sports & Physical Therapy proudly announce we have expanded our ownership to include seasoned employee and member of our leadership team, Jeff Alcorn, PT, DPT.
Because of the passion everyone on our team has for providing the very best, evidence based, one-on-one care, Fremont Therapy has continued to grow and expand for more than two decades.
We have been able to bring highly specialized programs and services that address wide variety of needs in our community. Many of these programs require advanced and specialized training such as:
- dry needling
- women’s health
- hand therapy
- vestibular and balance training
- custom orthotics
- lymphedema therapy
- aquatic therapy
- sports therapy
- and orthopedic specialization.
“This move has been a long time vision of ours,” said Brent Kaufman, founder.
“It is the people that work in our business that have fueled both our physical expansion as well as the establishment of the new programs and services. Michelle Cook, Kris Nelson, and I welcome this outstanding individual, along with his peers locally in Lander, Riverton and Rawlins to continue the momentum that will lead our progressive company well into the future.”
