Local PT joins the Fremont Therapy Group Ownership Team

“This move has been a long time vision of ours,” said Brent Kaufman, founder.

“It is the people that work in our business that have fueled both our physical expansion as well as the establishment of the new programs and services. Michelle Cook, Kris Nelson, and I welcome this outstanding individual, along with his peers locally in Lander, Riverton and Rawlins to continue the momentum that will lead our progressive company well into the future.”