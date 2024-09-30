Local Residents Impacted by Verizon’s Nationwide Outage

UPDATE — At 3:04 p.m., Verizon provided an update on X stating, “Verizon engineers are making progress on our network issue and service has started to be restored.” Local residents began seeing service restored on their devices around that time.

Verizon continued, “We know how much people rely on Verizon and apologize for any inconvenience some of our customers experienced today. We continue to work around the clock to fully resolve the issue.” At this time, no statement has been made regarding what caused the outage.

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Many Verizon users both locally and nationally have had their service disrupted Monday morning due to a nationwide outage. Several phones have been stuck in “SOS” mode throughout the morning.

When calling our local Verizon stores, an automated message is played stating, “Verizon is experiencing a nationwide outage at this time. Our agents are unable to provide a resolution to this issue.”

A reason for the lack of service has not been issued by Verizon at the time of publishing this article, however, they made a brief statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, acknowledging the issue. The statement reads: “We are aware of an issue impacting service for some customers. Our engineers are engaged and we are working quickly to identify and solve the issue.”

The statement was posted at 9:48 a.m., and there have been no updates since.

A sales manager at Russell Cellular posted on Facebook that there is not currently an estimated time for service to be restored, and recommended customers turn their phones off and back on, or cycle airplane mode and network resets periodically until it comes back on. As this is a nationwide outage, the local sales representatives cannot do anything to restore the service.

According to Downdetector, a site that tracks complaints about service outages, the outage appeared to start happening around 9 a.m. local time, with the height of the complaints being 103,538 reports at around 9:25 a.m.

Graphic courtesy of Downdetector

According to resident reports, some families who share the same plan are experiencing outages on some of the phones in their household while other phones are not impacted by the outage.

SweetwaterNOW will update this article with any further information as it becomes available.