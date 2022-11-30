Local Scoutmaster Heath Lowinske Receives Highest Honor a Volunteer Can Obtain 

ROCK SPRINGS — Scoutmaster Heath Lowinske recently received the District Award of Merit, which is the highest honor a Scout District can bestow upon a volunteer.

During the Jim Bridger District dinner on November 5 in Rock Springs, Lowinske was recognized for all of his years of volunteer service to the Boys Scouts of America. The Jim Bridger District covers all of southwest Wyoming, he said.

“It’s humbling,” Lowinske said.

For more than 10 years, Lowinske has dedicated time to the Boy Scouts. It started when his son signed up for the Scouts and shortly thereafter he was asked to be a Scout Leader.

“It’s one of those things you’d always hope you’d get,” Lowinske said about the award. However that was never something he set as a goal.

“I do it for the kids,” Lowinske said. “My favorite thing is seeing the looks on their faces when they accomplish something.”

For example, Lowinske looks forward to the reactions Scouts make when they successfully complete a task for the first time, such as camping overnight for the first time without their parents or tying a knot by themselves.

“We get paid with the smiles and seeing them succeed,” Lowinske said.

When Lowinske was a child, he was a Cub Scout and so he was familiar with the organization prior to his son wanting to join.

Lowinske currently serves as Scoutmaster for all girls Scout BSA Troop 1869, an assistant Scoutmaster for Scout BSA Troop 8, and the Order of the Arrow adviser for Jim Bridger District. Lowinske has volunteered for Troop 8 for more than 10 years, and started volunteering for Troop 1869 last year.