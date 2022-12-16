Local Scouts Receive Merit Badges, Rank Advancements

ROCK SPRINGS — Three rank advancements and 34 merit badges were awarded at the Boy Scouts of America Troop 86’s Court of Honor.

The ceremony took place on December 15 at the White Mountain Library. Troop members participating were Bob Aldred, Matthew Lemon, Josh Harris, Kaleb Cheney, Logan Conover, Logan May, Aven Conover, Ty Corbett, and Robert Roswell. Roswell received his Star rank. May and Aven Conover we’re awarded the Rank of Life.

The troop had worked on the art, emergency preparedness, swimming, lifesaving, truck transportation, and American business merit badges in weekly meetings and on campouts since scout camp in June, and those were awarded to Scouts who had completed them. Jen Wiberg shared a powerpoint of pictures taken at monthly campouts and weekly meetings.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Both guest speaker Ben Hansen and Scoutmaster Dustin Conover spoke of living the Scout values such as duty to God and helping other people. Senior Patrol Leader Aven Conover presented his dad, Dustin Conover, with a card and pocketknife for his service to the troop the past 17 months. Troop 86 is sponsored by Mountain States Pressure Service. Committee members include Nathan Riddle, Sara Croft, and Jen Wiberg.