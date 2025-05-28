Local Soccer Athletes Named to 2025 All-State Soccer Teams

SOUTHWEST WYOMING — Athletes from Sweetwater County and the Bridger Valley earned statewide recognition this week, as the Wyoming Coaches Association released its 2025 All-State soccer teams. Several seniors capped off their high school careers with top honors, while a few returning players solidified their status as some of the best in the state.

4A Girls All-State

Green River junior Isabel Vasco earned her second straight All-State honor after an electric season leading the Lady Wolves’ attack. Vasco was a consistent scoring threat and entered state with 59 goals, 34 more than the second-highest number recorded in Wyoming. She also led the state in assists with 18 going into state. She finished the year with 66 goals after state.

Her leadership and finishing ability helped Green River return to 4A competition and secure a consolation championship appearance in their first season back at the top level.

4A Boys All-State

The Rock Springs Tigers were once again represented on the state’s biggest stage, with two key seniors earning 4A All-State recognition.

Defender Jared Swafford was named All-State for the second straight season after leading the Tigers’ back line with physical play and consistent leadership. His role helped the Tigers to five shutouts this year.

In the midfield, fellow senior Cristian Perez earned his first All-State nod for his steady control and creative playmaking that fueled Rock Springs’ attack. He was seventh in 4A in assists with 10 before state. He also had seven goals on just 15 attempts.

3A Girls All-State

Two senior standouts from the Bridger Valley headlined the 3A girls All-State list.

Charlee Porter of Mountain View was honored at goalkeeper after a strong senior campaign anchoring the Buffalos’ defense. She recorded 145 saves on 163 shots on her goal, only allowing 22 goals. Her 145 saves were second in 3A before state.

Karly Sabey, a senior midfielder from Lyman, earned All-State for the second consecutive year after another dominant season directing the midfield and contributing to both ends of the pitch.

3A Boys All-State

Bridger Valley also placed three boys on the 3A All-State team following impressive seasons for both high schools.

Lyman senior Nate Brady was named All-State at goalkeeper, while Kayd Allen, a senior defender from Mountain View, and Nash Piekkola, a senior midfielder for the Buffalos, rounded out the area’s selections.