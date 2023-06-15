Local Social Worker Has License Suspended

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs clinical social worker James Cummings had his license suspended after the Wyoming Mental Health Professions Licensing Board determined he acted unprofessionally with a female client.

According to hearing documents, the board summarily suspended Cummings’ license after finding that “public health, safety or welfare imperatively requires emergency action.”

“A summary suspension is an action in administrative law in which a judge suspends a license upon the receipt of allegations and prior to a full hearing on the matter. In general, the summary suspension is based on a finding that the suspension is necessary, given the allegations, to protect safety or public health.”

On April 25, the board received a complaint against Cummings for having an unprofessional and dual relationship with one of his female clients.

The client informed the board that she had visited Cummings for therapy and counseling services on July 1, 2022, and shortly after that, Cummings began texting her. Most of the text messages were “inappropriate memes,” the client stated.

When Cummings found out his client was having financial problems he offered her money in exchange for dirty items of clothing. He also came up with multiple plans to meet with the client to exchange the money for the clothing, but the client never met with Cummings.

Cummings continued to send the client inappropriate texts and told her to create an “OnlyFans” account so he could support her. OnlyFans is an online platform and app where people can pay for content through a monthly membership.

The client states that due to Cummings’ communications with her she suffered a panic attack.

Cummings Addresses Accusations

Cummings told the board at a recent hearing that he met the client at a consultation and told her they needed to address her depression. He said the client then declined his recommendations of treatment and that was the end of their professional relationship.

He admitted to sending the client text messages after the consultation. However he said the client also shared content with him and asked him for photos. He believed the relationship went from a professional to a casual friendship.

Cummings told the board the messages it saw were taken out of context and he thought it was just two friends communicating, however he admitted to a dual relationship.

He asked the board to allow for his good standing remain intact since he has many years of experience, has been in good standing, and has a good reputation.

However, the board found that Cummings sent the client unprofessional text messages and that a dual relationship existed and suspended his license pending a contested hearing.