Local Standouts Earn All-State Volleyball Honors

GREEN RIVER — The Wyoming Coaches Association released its list of All-State volleyball honorees for the 2025 season, recognizing the top performers across all classifications as voted on by head coaches statewide.

A total of 16 players from each class earned the prestigious honor, including two standout athletes from Green River and a few from some of the surrounding schools.

In Class 4A, Green River’s Sophia Arnold and Sydnie Eastman were both named All-State after leading the Lady Wolves to a state runner-up finish and one of their most successful seasons in school history. Arnold’s selection marks her second consecutive All-State recognition, making her one of just 22 players statewide to earn repeat honors this year.

In Class 3A, Mariah Micheli of Mountain View was recognized for her outstanding season, continuing the Buffaloes’ strong volleyball tradition, while Kaitlynn Shreve of Big Piney earned Class 2A All-State.

