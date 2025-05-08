Local Students Awarded 2025 Scholarships from County Commissioners

GREEN RIVER — The Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners selected three outstanding local high school seniors to receive the 2025 County Commissioners Scholarships as part of a long-standing statewide effort to have higher education affordable for Wyoming students.

This year’s County Commissioners Scholarship recipients are Hadlee Miller of Rock Springs High School, Addison Demaret of Green River High School, and Lily Harris of Green River High School. The three ranked alternates the commissioners named are Julie Bowen of Green River High School, Bryce Chatterley of Rock Springs High School, and Traycie Fox of Green River High School.

Each student will receive a $1,000 scholarship to attend a Wyoming college or the University of Wyoming in 2025-2026, splitting it to $500 per semester. The program is in partnership with UW’s Office of Scholarships and Financial Aid and comes at no cost to the county. The County Commissioners Scholarship program is rooted in Wyoming law and has been a decades long tradition where every year boards of county commissioners across the state select three new graduating seniors and a returning college student to receive scholarships.

Recipients are chosen based on academic performance, ACT scores, leadership, and extracurricular involvement. Eight students in Sweetwater County applied this year.