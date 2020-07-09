Local Students Earn Degrees at University of Wyoming in 2020 Spring Semester

LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming accorded degrees upon the following students from Sweetwater and Uinta Counties at the completion of the 2020 spring semester.
The following degrees may be included on this list: BA (Bachelor of Arts); BAS (Bachelor of Applied Science); BM (Bachelor of Music); BS (Bachelor of Science); BSCH (Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering); BSCP (Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering); BSCS (Bachelor of Science in Computer Science); BSEE (Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering); BSEN (Bachelor of Science in Energy Systems Engineering); BSFC (Bachelor of Science in Family and Consumer Sciences); BSME (Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering); BSN (Bachelor of Science in Nursing); BSW (Bachelor of Science in Social Work); CERT (Certificate); JD (Juris Doctor); MA (Master of Arts); MBA (Master of Business Administration); MM (Master of Music); MS (Master of Science); and MSW (Master of Social Work).
Students are:
Sweetwater County
Farson
- William Ray Louderback BS
- Jason D. Lux BA
Green River
- Kelsee G. Barton BS
- Alleece Nichole Braman BSChristopher L. Byrd BSCH
- Amanda Carson CERT
- Cory T. Cassity BA
- Amanda Grace Chidester BS
- Averee R. Cobb BS
- Jesse Ken Evans BSCS
- Jared I. Flores BS
- Kyle A. Goglio BSCH
- Autumn Brooke Holmes BSW
- Nickolas Hoskins BM
- Vabsi B. Ibarra BS
- Adam E. Kroupa MBA
- Mariah Lucero BSFC
- Ezekiel M. Mamalis BS
- Haley M. Rawlings MS
- Francheska MarDean Riley BA
- Cole J. Verner BA
- Garrett David Young BA
McKinnon
- Cori J. Terry BS
Reliance
- Mikayla Lisa Peterson BM
Rock Springs
- Hanna Prakash Ahuja BS
- Steven Anselmi-Stith BS
- Melissa Bates BS
- Ryan J. Brandt BS
- Marcus J. Cantu BSCS
- Kolbe J. Chavez BS
- Katherine Anne Chollak BA
- Jacob Steven Grant Combs BS
- Anna Nicole Crawford MA
- Brianna Alexa Diaz BSEN
- Tiffany B. Diaz BSME
- Kaitlyn Rose Erramouspe BS
- James Matthew Fantin BS and BSCS
- Deanah Fullmer CERT
- Jordan Renee Goldman BS
- Jalen Marie Gravett BSN
- Kaylee Hardesty double BS
- Karolina Rozalia Klatka BA and BS
- Anthony Ray Lew BSME
- Sheri Rochelle Mathews BS
- Austin John Murphy BSCH
- Yannick Ngole BSCP
- Tiffany Marie Prather BS
- Brent Richard Rhodes JD
- Jennifer Mayvelyn Rocha Olivas BA
- Timothy Samuel Rolich BSCS
- Braxton George Rosette CERT
- Angie M. Spann CERT
- Sydnye Karen Spicer BSEE
- Kaylee Rachelle Tuttle BA
- Taylor M. Tygum BSN
- Anthony Albert Vesco BS
- Matthew J. Vesco BS
- Jaynie Rene Welsh double BS
- Jacob W. Wilson BS
- Kylee Ann Wylie BA
Uinta County
Bear River
- Gabrielle Bowie BA
Evanston
- Alli Rebecca Barker BA
- Nicole M. Gerrard BSME
- Arielle Greer BA
- Teresa A. Hawkins BS
- Erica Ibarra BA
- Byron McGuire BAS
- Todd Matthew Muller BSCH
- Brayton John Sanders MBA
- Brinae L. Sanders BS
- Samuel Scott Symes BA
- Alexis Mae Weekly BA
Fort Bridger
- Wynston William Anglen double BA
- Madison Vitt BSCH
Lyman
- Trigger Jaggi BSN
- Collin Mitchell Koch BS
- Tia Owens BA
- Travis Johns Toomer BA