Local Students Earn Degrees at University of Wyoming in 2020 Spring Semester

LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming accorded degrees upon the following students from Sweetwater and Uinta Counties at the completion of the 2020 spring semester.

The following degrees may be included on this list: BA (Bachelor of Arts); BAS (Bachelor of Applied Science); BM (Bachelor of Music); BS (Bachelor of Science); BSCH (Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering); BSCP (Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering); BSCS (Bachelor of Science in Computer Science); BSEE (Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering); BSEN (Bachelor of Science in Energy Systems Engineering); BSFC (Bachelor of Science in Family and Consumer Sciences); BSME (Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering); BSN (Bachelor of Science in Nursing); BSW (Bachelor of Science in Social Work); CERT (Certificate); JD (Juris Doctor); MA (Master of Arts); MBA (Master of Business Administration); MM (Master of Music); MS (Master of Science); and MSW (Master of Social Work).

Students are:

Sweetwater County

Farson

William Ray Louderback BS

Jason D. Lux BA

Green River

Kelsee G. Barton BS

Alleece Nichole Braman BSChristopher L. Byrd BSCH

Amanda Carson CERT

Cory T. Cassity BA

Amanda Grace Chidester BS

Averee R. Cobb BS

Jesse Ken Evans BSCS

Jared I. Flores BS

Kyle A. Goglio BSCH

Autumn Brooke Holmes BSW

Nickolas Hoskins BM

Vabsi B. Ibarra BS

Adam E. Kroupa MBA

Mariah Lucero BSFC

Ezekiel M. Mamalis BS

Haley M. Rawlings MS

Francheska MarDean Riley BA

Cole J. Verner BA

Garrett David Young BA

McKinnon

Cori J. Terry BS

Reliance

Mikayla Lisa Peterson BM

Rock Springs

Hanna Prakash Ahuja BS

Steven Anselmi-Stith BS

Melissa Bates BS

Ryan J. Brandt BS

Marcus J. Cantu BSCS

Kolbe J. Chavez BS

Katherine Anne Chollak BA

Jacob Steven Grant Combs BS

Anna Nicole Crawford MA

Brianna Alexa Diaz BSEN

Tiffany B. Diaz BSME

Kaitlyn Rose Erramouspe BS

James Matthew Fantin BS and BSCS

Deanah Fullmer CERT

Jordan Renee Goldman BS

Jalen Marie Gravett BSN

Kaylee Hardesty double BS

Karolina Rozalia Klatka BA and BS

Anthony Ray Lew BSME

Sheri Rochelle Mathews BS

Austin John Murphy BSCH

Yannick Ngole BSCP

Tiffany Marie Prather BS

Brent Richard Rhodes JD

Jennifer Mayvelyn Rocha Olivas BA

Timothy Samuel Rolich BSCS

Braxton George Rosette CERT

Angie M. Spann CERT

Sydnye Karen Spicer BSEE

Kaylee Rachelle Tuttle BA

Taylor M. Tygum BSN

Anthony Albert Vesco BS

Matthew J. Vesco BS

Jaynie Rene Welsh double BS

Jacob W. Wilson BS

Kylee Ann Wylie BA

Uinta County

Bear River

Gabrielle Bowie BA

Evanston

Alli Rebecca Barker BA

Nicole M. Gerrard BSME

Arielle Greer BA

Teresa A. Hawkins BS

Erica Ibarra BA

Byron McGuire BAS

Todd Matthew Muller BSCH

Brayton John Sanders MBA

Brinae L. Sanders BS

Samuel Scott Symes BA

Alexis Mae Weekly BA

Fort Bridger

Wynston William Anglen double BA

Madison Vitt BSCH

Lyman