Local Students Earn Degrees from UW at the Completion of the 2019 Summer Semester

LARAMIE– The University of Wyoming accorded degrees upon 21 students from Sweetwater County and four students from Uinta County at the completion of the 2019 summer semester.
The following degrees may be included on this list: BA (Bachelor of Arts); BAS (Bachelor of Applied Science); (Bachelor of Science); CERT (Certificate); MBA (Master of Business Administration); MMEd (Master of Music Education); MPA (Master of Public Administration); and MS (Master of Science).
Students are:
Green River
- Mary Carolyn Bozym CERT
- Cody T. Cassity BA
- Amanda Louise Fillingim BS
- Leah A. Hoblit MMEd
- Cameron Michael Hoyt BS
- Alexander Jacques Marchal BS
- Todd James Redmon MBA
- John C. Ruess BS
- Peighton I. Spalding BS
Rock Springs
- Brad Raymond Bell BS
- Nicole Castillon MPA
- Jessica Chitwood BAS
- Jenna Georgeen Harris BS
- Angela M. Hopkin MMEd
- Tori Pauline Johnson BA
- Brooke Ann Marang BA
- Gissel Carolina Molina BS
- Robert Dawson Nielsen MS
- Chynna Marie Randall BA
- Ryan K. Rust MPA
- Dalton James Vonrembow BS
Evanston
- Ashanah E. Barnes BA
- Samuel Brian Richins BS
Lyman
- Cheryl K. Hinman BSN
Mountain View
- Sarah Jessica Butters CERT
