Local Students Earn Degrees from UW at the Completion of the 2019 Summer Semester

LARAMIE– The University of Wyoming accorded degrees upon 21 students from Sweetwater County and four students from Uinta County at the completion of the 2019 summer semester.

The following degrees may be included on this list: BA (Bachelor of Arts); BAS (Bachelor of Applied Science); (Bachelor of Science); CERT (Certificate); MBA (Master of Business Administration); MMEd (Master of Music Education); MPA (Master of Public Administration); and MS (Master of Science).



Students are:

Green River

Mary Carolyn Bozym CERT

Cody T. Cassity BA

Amanda Louise Fillingim BS

Leah A. Hoblit MMEd

Cameron Michael Hoyt BS

Alexander Jacques Marchal BS

Todd James Redmon MBA

John C. Ruess BS

Peighton I. Spalding BS

Rock Springs

Brad Raymond Bell BS

Nicole Castillon MPA

Jessica Chitwood BAS

Jenna Georgeen Harris BS

Angela M. Hopkin MMEd

Tori Pauline Johnson BA

Brooke Ann Marang BA

Gissel Carolina Molina BS

Robert Dawson Nielsen MS

Chynna Marie Randall BA

Ryan K. Rust MPA

Dalton James Vonrembow BS

Evanston

Ashanah E. Barnes BA

Samuel Brian Richins BS

Lyman

Cheryl K. Hinman BSN

Mountain View

Sarah Jessica Butters CERT