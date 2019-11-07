Local Students Receive Scholarships for Cheer From Kari’s Access Awards

ROCK SPRINGS — Recently, a group of local students applied and were granted non-traditional scholarships to cover some of the costs related to their involvement on the RSHS Cheer Team. These scholarships came from Kari’s Access Awards, a local endowment fund started in 2006 by Larry Fusselman, in memory of his daughter Kari (Kay) Fusselman who was a student at Westridge Elementary, White Mountain Junior High, and Rock Springs High School.

The fund gives Sweetwater County School District #1 students access to non-traditional scholarships. These scholarships allow students to participate in outside programs, enhancing learning and personal growth beyond their daily school activities. To date, they have awarded over 400 non-traditional scholarships to local students of all ages.

Students can apply directly or are recommended through friends, teachers and family. The scholarships are then awarded based on a set criteria composed of need, attendance, and academics.

Kari’s Access Awards receives one-hundred percent of their funding from private donations and their annual fundraiser.

The committee is all-volunteer and includes community members passionate about the future of our local youth. They include: Jessica Maser, Chairperson, Kayci Arnoldi, Art Castillo, Gary Collins, Weston Lamb, Kori Rossetti-Slaugh and Andrea Tate.

Kari’s Access Awards opens new opportunities to students; bringing out the best in each student one child at a time.

If you would like more information on Kari’s Access Awards, or to ask about how to recommend a student for application, please call Larry Fusselman at 307-350-5267.