Local Teams Flaming Gorge Classic Results

SWEETWATER COUNTY – With the 2023 Flaming Gorge Classic wrapped up, let’s look at how some local teams performed. We will be looking at the boys and girls varsity teams for Rock Springs, Green River, Farson-Eden, Lyman, and Mountain View. Here is a look at their records over the three-day tournament.

Rock Springs

Boys – Rock Springs went 3-1 over the three days with one buzzer-beater win over Bear Lake and their only loss coming from a 46-45 final against Rawlins.

Girls – The Lady Tigers went against some tough competition, going 0-3 over the weekend. They faced two out-of-state teams in Bear Lake and Skyline as well as Mountain View, one of the top teams in 3A.

Green River

Boys – The Wolves went 2-1 with their best win coming against Rawlins in a 58-51 final. Their only loss came from the defensive juggernaut Lyman Eagles with a 51-47 final.

Girls – The Lady Wolves ended up going 1-2 for the tournament. They had an impressive 52-43 victory over Mountain View to open the Classic on Thursday.

Farson-Eden

Boys – The Pronghorns went 0-3 in the tournament against some of the top competitors. They faced Bear Lake, Skyline, and Evanston.

Girls – The ladies had one game the whole tournament. They faced Manila and fell 65-38.

Lyman

Boys – The Eagles went 2-1 facing three 4A teams in the tournament. They took wins over Cheyenne South and Green River but fell to Kelly Walsh 55-40.

Girls – The girls went 2-1 beating Natrona and Riverton. Their only loss also came from Kelly Walsh.

Mountain View

Boys – The boys went against three 4A teams going 0-3 in the tournament. They fell to Green River, Rock Springs, and Natrona County.

Girls – The girls would play the same three teams going 2-1 in the tournament. Their only loss came from Green River on day one in a 52-43 contest.