Local Teams Open Flaming Gorge Classic Strong

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Day one of the Flaming Gorge Classic tipped off Thursday with a full slate of games across Sweetwater County, as Green River, Rock Springs, Pinedale and Mountain View opened tournament play against regional and out-of-state competition.

Green River

Both Green River teams opened the tournament with convincing wins over Worland in the GRHS main gym.

The third-ranked Wolves pulled away in the second half for a 64-49 victory over 3A Worland. Adam Robertson and Dax Taylor shared the scoring lead, finishing with 22 points apiece to pace a balanced Green River attack.

On the girls side, the third-ranked Lady Wolves dominated from start to finish in a 51-9 win over Worland. Isa Vasco and Nicole Wilson each scored 12 points, while Natalie Tynsky added 11 as Green River’s defense limited Worland to single digits.

Green River returns to action Friday against Pinedale, with the girls scheduled to tip off at 4:20 p.m. and the boys to follow at 6 p.m. in the GRHS main gym. Those games will precede the Flaming Gorge Classic three-point and slam dunk contest later that evening.

Rock Springs

The Rock Springs boys continued their strong early-season play with a 70-46 win over Bear Lake, Idaho. Boston James led all scorers with 22 points as the Tigers pulled away for a comfortable opening-round victory.

The Lady Tigers fell in their opener, dropping a 59-22 decision to Uintah, Utah. Shieley Zancanella led Rock Springs with eight points, including six in the second half.

Rock Springs is back on the court Friday against Rawlins, with the girls game set for 4:20 p.m. and the boys following at 6 p.m. After those contests, the Tigers will head to Green River for the tournament’s skills competitions.

Pinedale

Pinedale opened the Flaming Gorge Classic with a pair of wins against Evanston. The Lady Wranglers earned a 53-38 victory behind a standout performance from Lexi White, who finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds.

The Wranglers boys followed with a 55-47 win over the Red Devils. Matthew Gosar led Pinedale with 20 points as the Wranglers knocked off the 4A program.

Pinedale continues tournament play Friday against Green River before facing Rock Springs on Saturday.

Mountain View

Mountain View opened the tournament with a pair of competitive losses against Riverton as the Buffalos boys fell 66-41 to the Wolverines, while the Mountain View girls dropped a 38-32 tightly contested matchup.

Mountain View returns to action Friday against Thermopolis, with the boys playing at 11:20 a.m. at Lincoln Middle School and the girls scheduled for a 1 p.m. tipoff in the GRHS main gym.