Local Teams Post Podium Finishes at Last Chance Swim Meet

GREEN RIVER — Green River and Rock Springs used the Last Chance boys swimming meet Thursday at the Green River High School Aquatic Center to post several podium finishes and tune up for the postseason, with Lyman also turning in multiple top-three results.

Green River placed swimmers on the podium in several individual events and relays. Sam Dockter won the 200-yard freestyle in 1 minute, 58.93 seconds and added another victory in the 100 breaststroke in 1:07.58. Mitchell Horn finished second in the 200 freestyle in 1:59.75 and captured the 500 freestyle with a winning time of 5:35.32. Kayden Brueckner gave the Wolves a second podium finish in the 500 freestyle by placing second in 5:51.42.

In relay action, Green River placed second in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:46.22, with Dockter, Horn, Aiden Neher and Vance Lauriski-Adams making up the quartet. The Wolves added a third-place finish in the 200 freestyle relay at 1:37.38, again with Dockter, Horn, Neher and Lauriski-Adams. Green River’s 400 freestyle relay team of Colin Lee, Murdoch Crowell, Kaiden Dodson and Arden Lamb finished third in 3:48.88.

Rock Springs also collected wins and podium finishes. Koen Asper won the 100-yard freestyle in 47.93 seconds to lead the Tigers, while Bennett Bonsell captured the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:04.26. Rock Springs placed third in the 200 medley relay, with Bonsell, Skyler Hossele, Noah Ribordy and Asper combining for a time of 1:49.96.

Lyman topped the team podium in multiple relays and added an individual podium finish. The Eagles won the 200 medley relay in 1:45.83 and the 200 freestyle relay in 1:31.43, and closed the meet with a victory in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:22.56. Individually, Reese Osborne placed third in the 200 freestyle in 2:04.62, while Mason Aimone finished third in the 50 freestyle in 23.29.

The Last Chance meet in Green River provided swimmers one final opportunity to post qualifying times ahead of the Class 4A state swimming and diving championships later this month.