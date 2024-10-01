Local Teams Victorious at Annual Rock Challenge Youth Soccer Tournament

ROCK SPRINGS — The annual Rock Challenge youth soccer tournament, hosted by the Rock Springs Avengers Soccer Club, concluded this past weekend with nearly 50 teams from Wyoming, Utah, and Idaho competing.

Rock Springs Avengers teams delivered impressive performances. The Avengers Boys U15 team won the Male U15 White Final, defeating the Riverton Rampage Boys in a hard-fought match. The Avengers Girls U8 team took first in the Female U8 Red Final, edging out the Riverton Rampage Girls. Additionally, the Avengers Girls U14 team captured the Female U14 Red Final championship with a victory over Star Valley SC. For the Green River Spurs, they claimed the Male U10 Red Final

Other southwest Wyoming teams also performed well. Lander Valley Youth Soccer’s U15 Boys team won the Male U15 Red Final, beating Jackson Hole Youth Soccer. Riverton Youth Soccer Association teams reached multiple finals, achieving second-place finishes in the Male U8 Red and U10 White divisions.

