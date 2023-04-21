Local Wrestlers Dominate at WAWA Tournament

CASPER — Three talented wrestlers earned top honors at the Wyoming Amateur Wrestling Association (WAWA) state wrestling tournament last weekend. Maggie Smith, Easton Mamalis, and Ryker Henderson all came away with impressive governor awards.

Maggie Smith, a senior at Rock Springs High School, had an outstanding year, finishing with a 28-0 record and winning the high school 190 girls state title. Smith has been wrestling since she was just three years old and has won numerous state championships in all three styles. Her dedication and hard work paid off as she placed in several national tournaments, including 2nd at USAW West Regionals Greco and 3rd at USAW West Regionals Freestyle. Smith has also signed to wrestle and attend Colorado Mesa University this fall.

Easton Mamalis finished his 2022 wrestling season with a record of 77-7 and triple crowned at state for the second year in a row. He placed 5th at Western Regionals and 6th at Nationals in Freestyle. Mamalis is a multi-sport athlete, playing football and baseball. He enjoys outdoor activities like fishing, camping, and riding dirt bikes. Despite his busy schedule, he excels academically and is a great older brother to his four younger siblings.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Ryker Henderson, another triple crown winner at WAWA state, finished the year with a record of 55-3. He placed 2nd in both styles at Western Regionals and was selected to be on the Wyoming dual team that went to Rocky Mountain Nationals in Denver, Colorado. Henderson’s record for both USA wrestling events and Rocky Mountain National events is an impressive 146-24. He also excels in school and loves math, art and recess. Henderson enjoys playing football and riding dirt bikes and serves as a great example to his two younger brothers.

All three wrestlers have shown dedication and hard work in both their academic and athletic pursuits. They serve as role models for their peers and represent their schools and communities with pride.

Congratulations to Maggie Smith, Easton Mamalis, and Ryker Henderson on their impressive achievements at the WAWA state wrestling tournament.