Local Wrestlers Gain Experience, Notch Wins at Fargo Nationals

FARGO, N.D. — Several Rock Springs and Green River wrestlers picked up wins and valuable experience this week at the U.S. Marine Corps Wrestling Junior and 16U Nationals, known as Fargo, competing in both freestyle and Greco-Roman divisions.

For Rock Springs, Lincoln Young competed at 138 pounds. Young earned a first-round bye in freestyle before falling by 10-0 technical fall to Elijah Cortez of California. In the consolation bracket, Young got another bye but was eliminated after an 11-0 technical fall loss to Lorenzo Gallegos of New Mexico.

In Greco-Roman at the same weight, Young again had a first-round bye but lost by 9-0 technical fall in just 23 seconds to Ned Kauffman of Pennsylvania. In the consolation third-place bracket, he rebounded with back-to-back wins — a 10-1 technical fall over Braden Harper of Georgia in 1:12 and a fall over Ivan Woodhull of Wisconsin in 1:29 — before being pinned and eliminated by Benjamin Ploehn of Utah in 1:32.

Jeramiah Musbach from Green River, also at 138 pounds, went 0-2 in freestyle with losses by technical fall. In Greco-Roman, Musbach had a bye before losing his first match by technical fall and was pinned in 2:30 by Hawaii’s Jahlijah Yockeman in the consolation bracket.

On the Rock Springs girls’ side, Sarah Eddy competed at 155-pound 16U freestyle division. After a bye, she lost by fall in 3:20 to Madison Reems of North Dakota. Moving into the third-place bracket, Eddy pinned her next two opponents in 1:22 and 1:01 before falling to Kelynn Dunn of Virginia by fall in 1:15.

Rock Springs’ Rylin Plant wrestled in the 105-pound 16U freestyle division. After a first-round bye, she pinned Saya Hongmoungkhoune of Illinois in 2:55, then fell 10-4 to Ava Schultz of Minnesota. In the third-place bracket, Plant earned a 12-0 technical fall over Catherin Orndorff of Maryland and a one-minute pin over Layla Ward of California before losing in the consolation round of 16 on criteria, 6-6, to Ella Neibert of Indiana.

For the rest of Green River, Lily Harris competed in the girls’ 130-pound freestyle bracket. After a bye, she lost by 12-0 technical fall to Lyniann Gusick of Iowa. She bounced back with a 1:16 pin over Sharon Olorunfemi of Illinois but was eliminated after a 46-second loss to Madyson Jones of Tennessee.

Green River’s Adia Price, similarly to Eddy, wrestled at 155 pounds but was in the junior division. She dropped both of her matches by fall in under a minute after an opening-round bye.

Rounding off the boys’ side for Green River, Weston Green competed at 132 pounds in both freestyle and Greco-Roman. Green dropped both of his freestyle matches by technical fall. In Greco-Roman, he lost his opener by technical fall, had a bye in consolation, and was then eliminated after a 16-6 technical fall to Zyan Westbrook of Illinois.

Bentley Johnson represented Green River at 113 pounds in freestyle and 120 in Greco-Roman. In freestyle, Johnson lost his opening match but came back to score an 11-0 technical fall over Ethan Cobarrubias of Texas in 1:25 before dropping his next bout, 10-0, to end his tournament. In Greco-Roman, he earned a bye before being eliminated after back-to-back technical falls.